Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells 1,907 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $71,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE APR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on APR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.