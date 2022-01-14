Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.03, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

