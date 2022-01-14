Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Sells 2,369 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Director Nick Leschly sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $22,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

