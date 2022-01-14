Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 1,368 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,112.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 45.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 756.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 104,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.