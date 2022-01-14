Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.16. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 120.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

