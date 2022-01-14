Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) COO Sells 41,480 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PACB opened at $13.20 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $857,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 71,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,684,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after buying an additional 288,362 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.