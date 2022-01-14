Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $15,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.