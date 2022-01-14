Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells 6,231 Shares of Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $42.91 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

