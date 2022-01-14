Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06.

SWKS opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

