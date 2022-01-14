Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 9,131 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.