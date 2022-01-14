Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

