Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 4,103 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 47.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 53.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.