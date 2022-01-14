Inspire Investing LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.