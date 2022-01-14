Inspire Investing LLC Has $251,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

