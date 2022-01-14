Inspire Investing LLC Invests $289,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

