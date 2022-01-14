Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Magellan Health by 226.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 266,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 607.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 146.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 120,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

