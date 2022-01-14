Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

