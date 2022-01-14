Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

