Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 325,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 508,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 11.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

