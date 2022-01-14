Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,544,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

