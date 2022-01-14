Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,439,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,288,428 shares of company stock worth $97,263,424. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

