Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.