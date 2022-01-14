InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,781.60

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,781.60 ($64.91) and traded as high as GBX 5,024 ($68.20). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,954 ($67.25), with a volume of 386,223 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.37) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,131.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,807.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,780.42.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

