International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 187.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,293,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

