International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.10

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.08, with a volume of 49825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.