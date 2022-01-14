Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $32.46

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $32.46 or 0.00075408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.44 billion and $368.46 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.32 or 0.07689156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.20 or 0.99961553 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,353,369 coins and its circulating supply is 198,413,714 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

