Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 391,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,897. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

