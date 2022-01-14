Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Intuit worth $208,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $552.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.10.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

