Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.64. 1,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.