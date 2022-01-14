Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 74.5% in December

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the December 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,866,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 92,357 shares during the period.

KBWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

