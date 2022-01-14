Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.