Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $124.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

