Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/14/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $785.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $695.00.

1/13/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $780.00.

12/30/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $640.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ORLY stock opened at $687.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $667.52 and a 200-day moving average of $627.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

