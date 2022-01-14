Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.