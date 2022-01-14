Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 19,353 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the typical volume of 3,352 call options.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

