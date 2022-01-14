IQeon 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.67 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $15.54 million and $1.67 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

