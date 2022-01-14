Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IREN. Compass Point started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

