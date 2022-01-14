Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $24,205.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $23,765.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Deborah Marson sold 517 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $23,978.46.

Shares of IRM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 2,475,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.