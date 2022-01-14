IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $655,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 36,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

