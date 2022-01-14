iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

