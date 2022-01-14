iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 51.75% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,781,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $77.39 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.