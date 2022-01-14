iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 4,935,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,807,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

