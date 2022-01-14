iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 928,247 shares.The stock last traded at $85.54 and had previously closed at $84.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after buying an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,240,000.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

