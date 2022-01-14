iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 160,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,503 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $21.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 887,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 226,918 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 319,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

