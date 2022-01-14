iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89.

