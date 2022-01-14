iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

IDU opened at $86.12 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

