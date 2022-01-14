Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

