J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.56.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

