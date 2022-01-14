J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.25. 19,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

