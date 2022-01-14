Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.49. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 691,831 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

